Cuttack: Staff deputed at containment zones like Puruna Rausapatna, Pratapnagari, Parida Sahi, Shankarpur and Khatbin Sahi in town by Cuttack Municipality Corporation (CMC) have been seen discharging their duties without proper protective gears like gloves and shoes, sources said.

These employees are stationed at the containment zones to sanitise the area and bring essentials to the doorstep of the people staying in the containment zones.

Seeing them not wearing gloves and shoes, people took strong objection, saying the CMC authorities are not serious about the health of these employees. Working without adequate protective gear implies they are risking the lives of many by being at the forefront of COVID-19 infection.

They demanded that the CMC should provide safety gears to these workers immediately.

However, sanitation officer Pratap Mohanty however termed the allegations as baseless. He refuted the allegations saying that employees deputed at the containment zones have been provided with PPE kits as well as shoes and gloves.

Notably, Cuttack district Thursday reported 47 new COVID-19 positive cases and with this the district’s tally has gone up to 1,431. Of them, 403 are active cases and 1,016 have recovered from the disease. The pandemic has so far claimed nine lives in the district.

PNN