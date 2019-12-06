Bhadrak: Police seized Thursday night a coal-laden pickup van at Chudamani Marine Police Station area in this district.

According to the police officials, the night patrolling team of Chudamani Marine Police was checking the papers of all vehicles passing through the area. They asked the coal-laden van to stop, but the driver tried to speed away. The cops chased and intercepted the van, but by that time, the driver had managed to flee the spot.

While searching the vehicle, police found a huge cache of coal suspected to have been stolen from Dhamra Port. The police seized the entire amount.

Police are now trying to nab the driver.

Despite regular seizure operations by the police, the cops are unable to reduce the smuggling activities in the areas. The state government has to bear huge revenue loss due to smuggling of mineral mines illegally.

