Bhubaneswar: A two-feet cobra was rescued from the premises of the newly built judicial complex here, hours before its inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu Thursday, an official said.

The snake was spotted by a driver near the main entrance of the building, who then alerted others in the complex, he said.

A team from the snake helpline rushed to the site and rescued the cobra, the official said.

The team also searched the entire complex as a precautionary measure.

The President, who is on a visit to Odisha, is scheduled to inaugurate the new building in the evening.

PTI