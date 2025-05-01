Bhadrak: The Odisha forest department rescued three live cobras which were used in a dance performance during a wedding procession, an official said Thursday.

The incident took place at Chhedak village under Dhamara police station limits late Wednesday night.

A snake charmer and two performers – a man and a woman – entertained wedding guests (‘baraatis’) by dancing to a popular ‘nagin’ song as they were walking along Dhamra Chandbali Road.

The performers danced to the tune of drum beats and other musical instruments while carrying the snakes either keeping the reptiles inside baskets or holding them in their hands.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Bhadrak Wildlife Division intercepted the procession and rescued the snakes.

“We have seized the snakes and are trying to identify the snake charmer involved. The Special Task Force (STF) has been asked to assist in the investigation,” said Soubhagya Kumar Sahu, Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife).

However, nobody has been arrested in this connection, the DFO added.

The use of wild animals like cobra is a punishable offence under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

PTI