Bhubaneswar: A coldwave alert was issued for three districts of Odisha Tuesday.

A ‘yellow’ alert, asking people to ‘be aware’, was issued for Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, and Sundargarh districts for November 12.

Dry weather would prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature is expected to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours, with no large change thereafter, it said.

Daringbadi in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state at 9.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Phulbani at 11 degrees Celsius, and Jharsuguda at 11.1 degrees.