Bhubaneswar: Cold Wave conditions impacted normal life in different parts of Odisha following a sharp decline in the minimum temperature Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar issued Yellow Warning on ten districts, Sunday.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD said, “Cold Wave prevailed at one or two places over the districts of North Interior Odisha. Shallow to moderate fog occurred at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati and Malkangiri of South Odisha.”

Dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha. Minimum (night) temperatures observed appreciable fall at most places over Coastal Odisha, at a few places over North Interior Odisha, at one or two places over South Interior Odisha and no major change at elsewhere over Odisha, the IMD mid-day bulletin mentioned.

The minimum temperatures were markedly below normal at a few places over South Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over South Interior Odisha, appreciably below normal at most places over North Interior Odisha, many places over Coastal Odisha, at a few places over South Interior Odisha, below normal at one or two places over North Coastal Odisha and normal at one or two places over South Interior Odisha.

The highest maximum (day) temperature of 31.0oC was recorded at Boudh and the lowest minimum temperature of 8.8oC was recorded at Sonepur in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Sunday (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 07.02.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam and Koraput.

Yellow Warning (Be prepared)

Cold wave condition is very likely to prevail over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Subarnapur, Bolangir and Kalahandi.

Monday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 08.02.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Koraput.

Yellow Warning (Be prepared)

Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 09.02.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Angul, Dhenkanal Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Yellow Warning (Be prepared)

Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal.

Wednesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.02.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Thursday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 11.02.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of South Odisha.

Temperature Forecast:

No major change in minimum (night) temperature during next two days and it will gradually rise by 3oC to 5oC thereafter over the districts of Odisha.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood valid for the next 24 hours:

Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 27°C and 13°C, respectively.

PNN