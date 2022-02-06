Satapada: A floating bridge vessel (Bhasa Pola) which was ferrying a number of passengers on board along with two buses got stranded in Chilika lake Sunday forenoon. This was the second such incident in the past 17 days.

A source informed that the floating bridge was on its way to Janhikuda from Satapada. It got stuck for nearly two hours after deviating from its track in the lake.

“The floating bridge is managed by the Chilika Development Authority (CDA). It was ferrying people across the lake and proceeding to Janhikuda under Krushnaprasad block in Puri when the incident took place. The bridge vessel got detached from the main channel and stuck midway. It was carrying 10 two-wheelers and two busses along with around 50 passengers,” the source said.

The incident was caused due to reduced water level on this stretch in Chilika lake. Efforts are on to push the stranded ferry ahead and help it move to Janhikuda. Barge carrying heavy equipments has been pressed into service to expedite the rescue operation, a passenger who was travelling in the vessel stated.

It is pertinent to mention, over 60 passengers were trapped in the middle of the Chilika lake after the bridge vessel ferrying them got stranded midway, January 20.

More than 80 passengers had also faced a similar situation February 8, 2020 after the bridge vessel ferrying them got stuck in Chilika lake about 150 meters away from the shore due to extreme weather conditions.

PNN