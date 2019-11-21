Berhampur: Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Thursday urged the girls to take a lead in the fight against social evils such as child marriage and foeticide prevailing in the district.

“It’s time the girls raised their voice against child marriage and foeticide. In this district, in every 100 marriages, there are 24 minor girls. The sex ratio is not satisfactory as well. The administration alone cannot make the picture good. The girls need to launch a movement leading from the front,” said Kulange.

The collector was addressing a special event organised at the district headquarters hospital to raise awareness on social issues. Various programmes such as ‘Mo Gelha Jhia’, ‘Nirbhaya Kadhi’, ‘Mo Hospital Mo Garba’, ‘Mu Sachetan’, and ‘Nabajata Sishu Janma Saptaha’ were held on the occasion to sensitise the public.

Addressing the gathering, Kulange also spoke about the increasing incidents of crime pertaining to witchcraft.

“Mu Sachetan programme has been launched in order to create awareness among the vulnerable sections. Staring from distribution of leaflets to holding meetings at schools will be organised,” he said.

The reason behind launching ‘Mo Hospital Mo Garba’ is to improve the available health facilities at government hospitals. Help from local residents would be solicited. They should donate to their nearby hospitals as they do to temples because their relatives come to these hospitals. In the coming days, common people would be included in various programmes held in hospitals, the collector added.

On this occasion, baby blankets and other items were provided to the mothers of 30 newborns. Later, logos for ‘Mu Sachetan’ and ‘Mo Hospital Mo Garba’ campaigns were also inaugurated. The programme concluded with all the guests and participants in the meeting taking the pledge to work towards ending child marriage.

PNN