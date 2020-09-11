Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police has collected over rupees two crore in fines in the last five months from people for violating COVID-19 rules. Rules like compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing have been put in place to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

A total sum of Rs 2,42,80,185 has been collected in between April and September from violators on charges of not wearing masks, spitting at public places and various other offences.

In view of fast spike in COVID-19 positive cases in the Twin City – Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the police have decided to strengthen the COVID-19 regulations and take stringent actions against people for flouting rules, new Traffic DCP Soumya Mishra informed.

A detailed plan has been chalked out to identify violators through CCTV cameras installed at major traffic posts. Strong vigil will be kept on local commuters violating COVID-19 norms.

PNN