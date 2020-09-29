Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown, Commissionerate Police Tuesday arrested a most-wanted ATM looter and five of his associates from Acharya Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

Acting on a tip-off the police arrested the criminals from Acharya Vihar and seized Rs. 42,000/- cash from them. Police said that as many as 30 loot cases have been pending against the ATM looter in police stations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Pune.

Police said that the ATM looter used to target senior citizens when they withdraw cash from ATMs.

Notably, Monday afternoon a miscreant barged into a public sector bank and looted nearly Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint.

