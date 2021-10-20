Cuttack: A racket of firearms and ammunitions was busted and four youths were arrested in Cuttack Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the illegal trading, the Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi informed at a presser held here Wednesday.

Notably, police have seized a 7.65mm pistol, three revolvers, a single-shot pistol, 12 live bullets, two motorcycles and five mobile phones from possession of the illegal firearms traders, Priyadarshi said.

According to Commissioner Priyadarshi, the four accused have been identified as Magu alias Soumendra Sahoo (32), Kalia alias Sheikh Sajid Ali (33), Timina alias Sudarshan Mallick (46) and Denga Budha alias Badal Kumar Jena (57). Magu is a resident of Cuttack City and the three other arrested persons are from Jagatsinghpur district.

Acting on a tip-off, that the youths were negotiating with different parties to sell the seized firearms and ammunitions, a team of police personnel raided a house at Gatiroutapatana locality, near Pathara Mundei Mutt under Chauliaganj police limits leading to the arrest and seizure of fire arms and ammunitions, the Commissioner stated.

The four accused are history-sheeters and also were earlier involved in supply and sale of firearms and ammunition to criminals in Cuttack and other districts in Odisha, the senior police official added.

PNN