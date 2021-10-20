Bhawanipatna: Hundreds of BJP workers Wednesday observed a 12-hour bandh in Kalahandi district and staged demonstrations demanding scalp of Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of State for Home Affairs for his alleged link with key accused Govind Sahu, the mastermind in school teacher Mamita Meher’s pre-planned murder.

The angry BJP workers demanded immediate resignation of Mishra for his alleged link with Govind Sahu, the key conspirator in the mysterious murder of lady teacher Mamita Meher. The party also demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Association of the prime accused Sahu with Mishra might deter the probing officials to function independently, a local BJP leader alleged.

The bandh in entire Kalahandi district that started from 6.00 AM will continue up to 6.00 PM. Demonstrations carried out at several important locations in the district brought civic life to a standstill. Bhawanipatna town witnessed severe disruption of vehicular movement following the bandh, the local BJP leader stated.

“BJD government has done nothing for the safety of women in the State. As far as the case of missing lady teacher is concerned, we demand resignation of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra to facilitate a fair probe,” an agitator at College Square in Bhawanipatna said.

“It is a peaceful protest and we appeal residents of the district to show solidarity with the murdered lady teacher Mamita’s family. Government and private offices along with commercial establishments remained close. No vehicle was allowed to ply on the road during the 12-hour long bandh,” president of Kalahandi district unit of BJP expressed.

Meanwhile, family of Mamita have identified the articles, as those of the teacher, found Tuesday near body which was exhumed from an under-construction mini stadium near the Sunshine EM School.

PNN