Cuttack: A youth committed suicide by jumping off Kathajodi bridge late Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Sapan Kumar Behera from Kharavel Nagar in Bhubaneswar. The youth had been working as a delivery boy for a courier company.

Sapan parked his scooter near the bridge at a place between the Press Square locality and Gopalpur village on the outskirts of Cuttack City and took the extreme step. He was about 28 years of age, a source said.

The matter came to the fore after some local residents spotted the body of Sapan early Wednesday morning at around 6.00 AM while floating in Kathajodi river. Later, they informed police about the incident. After verification of the vehicle registration number, police ascertained Sapan’s identity.

Subsequently, local police informed the Kharavel Nagar station and a team of personnel immediately reached the mishap site in Cuttack.

On being informed by locals, an ODRAF team rushed to the bridge and fished out Sapan’s body from Kathajodi river. Police sent his body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. Exact reason behind the youth jumping off bridge has not been ascertained yet.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident.

In another incident earlier in the month, a man working as laboratory assistant at BJB Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar went missing after jumping into Mahanadi River from bridge near Jagatpur locality on the outskirts of Cuttack City September 26 morning.

PNN