Bhubaneswar: In order to facilitate shifting of a critical patient from a private hospital in Bhubaneswar to Biju Patnaik International Airport, who was in exigency of organ transplant in Chennai, the Commissionerate Police provided ‘Green Corridor’ Saturday.

‘Green Corridor’ is an escorted and traffic-free path on road which helps the harvested body parts as well as critical patients in reaching hospitals for further treatment in a short notice.

“At about 4pm, Additional DCP of Traffic and his team ensured a ‘Green Corridor’ from hospital to airport for shifting a critical patient in air-ambulance to Chennai for organ transplant,” tweeted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Soumya Mishra.

It gave the department immense pleasure to have performed their bit in saving a life, the DCP expressed.

A convoy of vehicles including an ambulance carrying the patient reached the airport within nine minutes. The patient was then shifted to an air-ambulance which immediately left for Chennai, she added.

PNN