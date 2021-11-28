Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Sunday arrested a contract killer from Bhubaneswar. The arrested was identified as Sampad Sahu from Jagatsinghpur district.

Police arrested Sahu from Nayapalli area and seized two firearms and eight live bullets from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, two Sub-Inspectors of Nayapalli police raided a place near Swapneswar temple and nabbed Sahu. Nayapalli IIC along with his team chased the accused who opened fire at the police team. Later, the personnel got control of the contract killer leading to his arrest.

One of the associates of Sahu, who is said to be a coal smuggler, managed to give a slip to the police team and fled from the spot. The police have intensified raids on hotels and lodgings to nab other associates of Sahu.

Sahu was hired to eliminate a businessman in Bhubaneswar. Police will move the court seeking his remand and probe his prior activities, a source said.

The source added that Sahu is a history-sheeter and has committed several heinous crimes in the past. He was earlier arrested four times on charges such as murder, dacoity and kidnapping and was out on bail.

The contract killer previously conducted many crimes in Jagatsinghpur, Bhubaneswar, Kendrapara and Cuttack, the source informed.

It is pertinent to mention, during a detailed probe which is underway relating to notorious ‘Koi Bhai Nanhi’ (KBN) gang in Bhubaneswar, the police had got information about criminal links of the KBN.

The mastermind of KBN gang Bubu Jena, who is presently in police custody of the Special Squad along with his several other gang members, was conducting crimes in Bhubaneswar with the help of arrested contract killer Sahu.

PNN