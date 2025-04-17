Bhubaneswar: Odisha is fully committed to realising the goal of Clean and Green India, and will provide all possible facilities and support to achieve the ambitious goal of green energy in Odisha, stated Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo during a meeting with Apollo Green Energy Limited (AGEL) at Lokseva Bhawan conference hall here Wednesday.

Singh Deo, who also holds the portfolio of Agriculture, Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy, chaired the meeting where AGEL proposed setting up 1000 MW green energy projects in the state. AGEL is currently constructing a 54 MWP power project worth Rs 151 crore at Ganjam district in an EPC ground solar mode. Similarly, it has taken a keen interest in implementing green energy projects in other parts of the state.

It has proposed to invest Rs 4,500 crore for a total of 1000 MW green energy projects, with which 3,000 people will be directly and indirectly provided with employment opportunities along with the generation of solar power. As per the requirement, the facility of storing the surplus electricity in batteries (battery energy storage system) after consumption will also be introduced.

The meeting was attended by Energy Department Principal Secretary Vishal Dev, OPTCL CMD Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma, Gridco MD Trilochan Panda, AGEL CEO Sanjay Gupta, President Rakesh Gupta and senior officers of the department.

