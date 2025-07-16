Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is fi rmly committed to developing future-ready talent capable of thriving in the digital era, said Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain Tuesday.

He was speaking at the World Youth Skills Day 2025 celebration held at the World Skill Centre (WSC), organised by the Skill Development & Technical Education department.

Swain also hailed the newly-launched AI Policy 2025 as a visionary roadmap for the inclusive and transformative application of Artificial Intelligence across governance, education, and industry.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of placement offers to over 700 youth, trained through the WSC and state-led skilling initiatives like Nua Odisha and the placement-linked training programme.

Thirty young learners from WSC, RD Women’s Higher Secondary School, and BJB Higher Secondary School participated in the event, which showcased 49 student-led innovation projects, six of which were specially awarded for excellence and creativity.

