Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik Thursday said his party was committed to protecting the interests of the Muslim community.

Patnaik said this during a meeting with a delegation of minorities from Khurda, Kendrapara and Puri districts.

The delegation drew Patnaik’s attention to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill that was introduced in Lok Sabha.

“The Muslim friends of Puri, Khurda and Kendrapara districts met Biju Janata Dal President and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik at his residence this evening. They thanked Patnaik for the various steps taken for the betterment and welfare of the minority community during the Biju Janata Dal government,” an official statement issued by the party said.

During the meeting, Kendrapara MLA Ganeshwar Behera, Bhubaneswar North MLA Sushant Raut and Begunia MLA Pradeep Sahu were among those present

PTI