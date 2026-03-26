Bhubaneswar: The Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2026 is set to commence from May 5, as per the notification issued by the Higher Education department Wednesday. The entrance examination will continue till May 18.

For the academic session 2026–27, a total of 58,708 candidates have applied for admission to 31,915 postgraduate seats across various institutions in the state. It is noteworthy that the application process was carried out through SAMS portal from February 27 to March 22. The data of the applicants will be handed over to State Selection Board (SSB) March 26. Admit cards for the entrance examination will be made available April 30. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official SSB website. Selection of candidates for postgraduate courses will be based on their marks secured in the examination. The department has also set a target to commence PG classes in all universities and colleges by July 10.