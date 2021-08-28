Keonjhar: People travelling on NH-49 through Judia Ghat on the outskirts of Keonjhar town are no more feeling safe. This is so because large boulders and landmass are often falling from the roadside hill.

In past, many such cases were reported wherein commuters and their vehicles suffered minor to severe injuries. July 30, a driver and helper of a truck had a miraculous escape after a huge boulder came rolling down from the hill and fell on their truck, damaging it severely. The helper had suffered a few bruises. The traffic on the NH disrupted for hours as the boulder remained there in the middle of the road.

On a daily basis, people from villages under Bansapal and Telkoi blocks come to Keonjhar town for marketing or other works. They travel on this road. While crossing Judia Ghat, they feel unsafe. They cross the ghat with a faint heart leaving everything to God.

During the expansion work of the NH, the roadside portion of the hill had to be cut. Now with the expansion work completed, the steep hill stands menacingly. Though there is guard wall and iron net to ensure safety of commuters, at places boulders and landmass are rolling down onto the road. In rainy season such cases are more frequent.

Local residents urged the NHAI authorities to take steps to end people’s fear.

PNN