Cuttack: Orissa High Court Tuesday directed the state government to complete the construction of three chariots for Puri Rath Yatra by June 22.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Bibhuti Bhusan Choudhry, Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice SK Mishra directed the state government to ensure that the construction work of the chariots gets completed on or before the scheduled date.

Meanwhile, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said that the construction work of the three chariots is in full swing and will be completed by June 22.

According to Hindu calendar, the annual car festival of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra is scheduled to begin June 23.