Bhadrak/Nabarangpur/Bargarh: In view of the continuous spike in the COVID-19 cases, the Bhadrak and Nabarangpur district administrations have declared 48-hour shutdown in their respective districts beginning August 1. In a development similar to this, the Bargarh district, the district administration has declared three days shutdown also beginning August 1 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In Bhadrak the shutdown will come into effect from 5.00am of August 1 to 5.00am of August 3. In Nabarangpur the timings are August 1 mid night to August 3 midnight. The total shutdown in Bargarh district will start Saturday and continue till Monday.

During the 48-hour shutdown period, the district administration will undertake containment measures like contract tracing, symptom checking, ensuring isolation of suspected cases and door to door health screening of people.

The district administration has restricted movement of public and vehicles within and outside the district. Entry and exit points have been closed. All the residents in the district have been strictly advised to remain at home. The district administration has closed all shops barring essential commodities and medical requirements.

All government and private institutions will also remain closed in the district. However, the health department and other organisations attached to it will remain operational during the shutdown period in all the three districts.

A three-day shutdown has also been declared in Malkangiri municipality and Balimela NAC area from Friday. The shutdown has been ordered in view of the rising COVID-19 positive cases in the district. The shutdown restrictions will remain in force till Sunday (August 3) midnight, officials said. Malkangiri has reported 26 new cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

PNN