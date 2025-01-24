New Delhi: India Friday expressed concern over certain pro-Khalistani elements disrupting the screening of the movie Emergency in the UK.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India hoped that those involved in disrupting the screening will be held accountable.

“We consistently raise concerns with the UK government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements,” he said.

Freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable, Jaiswal said.

We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible, he said.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut bashes Indian politicians over ‘Pin-Drop Silence’ on ‘Emergency’ protest

PTI