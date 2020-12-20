New Delhi: The protests by farmers camping at the borders of the national capital entered the 25th day Sunday. The farmers are protesting against the three new farm laws. To pay tribute to the farmers who lost their lives during this agitation, ‘condolence meets’ are being organised at different places here Sunday. The condolence meets are coinciding with the day on which the ‘Martyrdom Day’ of Guru Tegh Bahadur is also observed. Guru Teg Bahadur was the ninth Sikh Guru who sacrificed his life for humanity and Sikhism.

Punjab farmer leader Gurvinder Singh is associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). He said tribute is being paid to the farmers who lost their lives during the farmer agitation fighting for their basic rights. He informed that condolence meetings are being also held in other parts India, including Punjab and Haryana.

Major Singh Punawal, General Secretary of Punjab’s All India Kisan Sabha was present at a condolence meet held here. Punawal told this agency that since the ordinance relating to the three new farm laws came into effect in June. Since then farmers have been opposing the laws. To honour the memory of those farmers who laid down their lives amid the farmer agitation the condolence meetings are being organised across India, said Munawal.

Punawal was asked about the next round of talks with the government. He said, “We are always ready to talk to the government provided the government tells us that it will consider rollback of all the three farm laws.”

Farmers’ organisations have been camping at the borders of Delhi since November 26. They have been demanding withdrawal of all three farm laws. The government has proposed amendments involving issues related to the interests of farmers, but have said the new laws will not be repealed.

Meanwhile, December 17, Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote a letter to the farmers. He accused the opposition parties of misleading the farmers while referring to the benefits to the farmers from these laws. In response to this letter, a letter was written Saturday on behalf of the protesting farmers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tomar. The farmers have responded to all the allegations made by the government.