Chandigarh: A 22-year-old Punjab farmer, who returned from a protest site near Delhi border, has allegedly committed suicide. Police said Sunday that the farmer consumed some poisonous substance. Gurlabh Singh, a resident of Dayalpura Mirza village of Bathinda district, had been part of the protest near the Delhi border. He had returned to his village on Friday, they said.

Police informed he consumed some poisonous substance Saturday at his home. The reason why he took such a drastic step is not known. Gurlabh Singh’s family members said that he had been very quiet since he returned from the protest site. He was taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared “brought dead”.

The reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the police informed.

Farmers from different parts of the country, including Haryana and Punjab are protesting against the newly-enacted three agri laws. They have been camping at various border points of Delhi for more than two weeks now. They have demanded a repeal of three recent farm laws of the Centre.

Farmers’ unions have held more than six round of talks with government officials including Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. However, the talks have proven to be inconclusive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also requested the farmers to withdraw the agitation. However, so far nothing has worked and the farmers are continuing their protests.