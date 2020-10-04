Bhubaneswar: A confectioner was hacked to death in broad daylight in a bustling marker on the outskirts of the City, Sunday. The victim has been identified as Prabhakar Sahoo alias Jambu.

Two bike-borne miscreants attacked Sahoo with sharp weapons when he was drinking tea near his stall Sunday afternoon. He sustained severe injuries on his neck and other parts of the body and succumbed to the injuries at the place within few minutes. The entire incident was captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the nearby shops.

Soon, irate locals staged a road-block by laying the dead body on the busy Bhubaneswar-Puri highway. The situation in the area was tense for some hours but brought under control following intervention of the Lingaraj police.

A resident of Boudh district, the deceased had recently opened a sweetmeat stall at Samantrapur under Lingaraj police limits here.

According to the deceased’s wife, Balaram Sweets, a former employer of Sahoo, and his son were involved in the ghastly murder of her husband. She told the media that Sahoo used to work at a sweetmeat shop in the same market. However, Sahoo was left jobless after Balaram Sweets

downed shutters around four-five months ago.

Recently, Sahoo opened his own sweetmeat shop with money borrowed from various sources. Sahoo’s wife alleged that the father-son duo was livid with him over the success of his shop. The father-son duo had attacked Sahoo and damaged his stall few days ago. However, they reached a compromise after the intervention of the police. Accordingly, Sahoo reportedly paid back money which he had taken as advance from the Balaram Sweets.