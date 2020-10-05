Bhubaneswar: Opposition Congress and the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday attacked the Centre in the Assembly over the controversial farmer Bills.

A hot debate was conducted on the admissibility of an adjournment motion over farmers’ issue moved by the Congress party. As soon Speaker SN Patro allowed Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo to make his statement on the motion, BJP members rushed to the well and tried to disturb the proceedings. However, the debate continued with noisy atmosphere. Later, BJP members staged a walkout.

The Leader of Opposition PK Naik said, “As the adjournment motion was accepted without our knowledge, we staged a walkout.” Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra attacked Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister for bringing in the law to exploit farmers. Both the PM and Agriculture Minister have given misleading information to farmers inside and outside Parliament, he said.

During his visit to Odisha prior to 2014 election, the Prime Minister had assured to provide two and half times of minimum support price (MSP) on paddy. He had also assured to implement the MS Swaminathan report in letter and spirit. It is unfortunate that all these claims have became an eyewash only, the Congress leader said.

“The Centre has brought the law to favour capitalists and allowed them to exploit farmers,” Mishra said, adding, the ordinances brought by the Centre are anti-farmer and would help millers and industrialists.

“If you want to ensure MSP to farmers, you could have made a provision in the law. And if you really think for farmers, you would have also made a provision of punishment for persons who violate the MSP norms,” he said.

Mishra also criticized the state government for bringing similar ordinances in line with the Union bills. He urged the state government to implement the resolution passed in the Assembly to enhance the MSP to `2930 per quintal. He also demanded monthly allowance of `6,000 for farmers.

BJD’s PK Deb said the new law brought by the Centre will not help farmers. “I apprehend that like Jio, the new law will help farmers in the preliminary stage. Later farmers will suffer a lot,” he said.