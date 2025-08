New Delhi: After the imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the US, the Congress Wednesday said the action is unjust and unacceptable, even as it hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his personalised and headline-grabbing style of huglomacy has been an abysmal failure.

Noting that US President Donald Trump has hit India hard and unjustly, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, called for a comprehensive reset of India’s foreign policy and said PM Modi should shed his ego and take inspiration from Indira Gandhi in the manner she stood up to the US’ bullying in the 1970s.

Now, President Trump, while still claiming to be a friend of Mr. Modi, has hit India hard and unjustly. While his tariff and penalty actions are simply unacceptable, the fact remains that they also reflect the abysmal failure of Mr. Modi’s personalised and headline-grabbing style of huglomacy, he said in a post on X.

India has stood up to the bullying of the US in the 1970s, especially under the Prime Ministership of Smt. Indira Gandhi. Instead of defaming, distorting, and denigrating her, Mr. Modi should shed his ego — if indeed that were possible — and take inspiration from the manner in which she stood up to the USA. India’s foreign policy and administration needs a comprehensive reset, Ramesh also said.

Recalling past events under the Modi government, the Congress leader said the prime minister went to the US and attended a ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston in September 2019. President Trump was also present, and Mr. Modi broke with all tradition and declared ‘Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar’, he said.

In February 2020, Ramesh said, President Trump was hosted by Modi to a gala ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad and in February 2025, much was made of the fact that Modi was amongst the earliest heads of government who met with President Trump in his second innings.

Earlier, it was said that the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a front row seat at President Trump’s inauguration and was the first to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Congress general secretary said in a dig at the government.

Mr. Modi wooed Elon Musk and his family as well, at a time when Mr. Musk was very close to President Trump. The wooing of Mr. Musk was part of Mr. Modi’s strategy to please President Trump.

Mr. Modi has time and again flaunted his supposedly close friendship with President Trump. Feb 14, 2025, he had shown off his knowledge of algebra by telling President Trump that MAGA + MIGA = MEGA, the Congress general secretary said.

He said Prime Minister Modi has kept completely quiet even as President Trump has claimed 33 times that he intervened to bring about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

There was total silence from the PM and his close circle when President Trump hosted Pakistan’s chief of army staff, Field Marshal Asim Muni,r to lunch June 18, 2025, at the White House. This was the same person whose inflammatory and communally poisonous remarks had provided the backdrop to the Pahalgam terror attacks April 22, 2025.

President Trump has destroyed the WTO. India did not protest. President Trump has withdrawn from the WHO, UNESCO, and the Paris Climate Accord. India has remained a mute onlooker, he said.

US President Trump Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as a penalty for New Delhi’s continued buying of Russian oil.

Trump signed an executive order imposing the additional tariff less than 14 hours before his initial tariffs were to come into effect.

After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring a small exemption list, will be 50 per cent.

While the initial duty becomes effective August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days.

PTI