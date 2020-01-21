Bhubaneswar: The state Congress will launch a massive agitation if all the accused including the police personnel involved in the kidnapping of a minor girl were not arrested in a week.

Talking to newsmen here, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) working president Pradip Majhi said the girl was kidnapped from her house on the night of January 14 by two siblings– S N Samal and R N Samal – and kept her in the house of their sister at Cuttack.

He alleged that police took no step to trace her since the sister and the brother-in-law of the accused were police constables even though the father of the girl had lodged a missing report at Dharmasala police station January 15 last.

The kidnappers, he said, dropped the victim girl on the Barabati bridge January 18 on a semi-unconscious stage.

Police have arrested one of the brothers last night in connection with the incident.

The Congress leader alleged that the police personnel are directly involved in the case and demanded action against them.

He also demanded the arrest of all the persons involved in the case and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim minor girl.

Majhi said the incidents of rape of minor girls and atrocities on women have increased after the 5T concept was introduced in police administration.

He alleged that police personnel are found to be directly involved in the case.

Instead of giving justice to the victim, the police are protecting the accused, he alleged.