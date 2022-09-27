New Delhi: The Congress issued show cause notices Tuesday night to two Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi and MLA Dharmender Rathore for their ‘grave indiscipline’. The Congress asked them to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against them.

The party’s disciplinary committee sent the notices after Congress observers Mallkarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken submitted their written report to party chief Sonia Gandhi. The Congress observers said that the three were involved in ‘gross indiscipline’”.

“This show cause notice is being issued seeking your reply within 10 days as to why disciplinary action not be taken against you as per the provisions of the constitution of the Indian National Congress,” the notice by disciplinary panel secretary Tariq Anwar said.

Disciplinary action had been sought against Dhariwal, who had figured prominently in the rebellion by the party legislators, Minister and Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly Joshi and Rathore for holding a parallel meet of MLAs and not allowing the Congress Legislature Party to meet.

It should be stated that all the three are in Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot’s camp. A large number of MLAs have threatened with mass resignations if Sachin Pilot is nominated as the next chief minister of Rajasthan in case Ghelot is elected Congress president. However, many leaders feel that Ghelot is intent on keeping both the posts and so is behind the move organised by his loyalists. It however, remains to be seen whether Ghelot finally gets the nod from the Gandhis to go ahead and contest the elections.