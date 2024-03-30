Bhubaneswar: Members of Khurda District Mahila Congress Committee have filed an FIR at Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar against actress Nisha Maharana for allegedly using foul language and engaging in indecent behaviour at the party office during Holi celebrations recently.

Subhadra Mishra, a member of the Congress party, took out a rally against the alleged misbehaviour, starting from Master Canteen to Mahila police station at Unit I in the city.

According to the FIR lodged at Mahila police station, Nisha reached the party office in an inebriated state on Holi, accompanied by several youths, to greet the leaders of the Congress party. She then started behaving inappropriately startling Subhadra who asked the latter of her identity. But, in return, Nisha used abusive language and threatened her of facing consequences, it added.

Subhadra also alleged that while Nisha was leaving the party office, a youth rushed towards her and shoved a knife around the throat. “The youth threatened me to leave the City within 15 days or else Nisha will get me murdered,” Subhadra added.

Meanwhile, Nisha has registered an FIR against Subhadra at the same police station alleging of misbehaviour by Subhadra against her, informed a police personnel.

IIC Mahila police station Reena Mishra said, “Investigation has been initiated in both the cases. No formal charges have been registered. The further probe would determine the veracity of the claims and action would be taken accordingly”, she added.

PNN