Jaipur: Four-time Congress MLA from Alwar’s Ramgarh seat, Zubair Khan, breathed his last in Alwar Saturday morning.

Khan, 62, was sick for some time.

Khan’s wife Shafia Zubair informed that he breathed his last at 5.50 am.

She said that Khan’s funeral (or ‘janazah’) will take place in Ramgarh, Alwar, this evening.

Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanalal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, PCC chief Govind Dotasra, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and several other leaders expressed condolences on Khan’s demise.

With Khan’s death, the number of Congress MLAs in the assembly has reduced to 65.

Seven seats in the house of 200 are now vacant. Five sitting MLAs were elected in the Lok Sabha elections and one BJP MLA also passed away some time back.