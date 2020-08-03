Chennai: Sivaganga MP and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram has tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, he informed in a tweet

“My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice, I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol,” he said on Twitter.

Earlier Sunday Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive for the deadly infection following which Karnataka CM BS Yedyurappa’s COVID results also came out to be positive.