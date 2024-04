New Delhi: The Congress Tuesday released the list of candidates for eight Lok Sabha and 49 Assembly seats for simultaneous polls in Odisha.

Apart from Odisha, the Congress released its list of candidates for three other states including five seats in Andhra Pradesh, three in Bihar and one in West Bengal.

Here is the list of eight candidates announced by Congress for Lok Sabha polls in Odisha:

Bargarh – Sanjay Bhoi Bolangir- Manoj Mishra Sundargarh – Janardan Dehury Berhampur- Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik Koraput- Saptagiri Ulaka Kalahandi – Draupadi Majhi Nabarangpur – Bhujabal Majhi Kandhamal- Amir Chand Nayak

Among the Assembly poll nominees, it named Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattnatak as the candidate for Nuapada, while the party’s campaign committee chairman and former Union minister Bhakta Charan Das will contest from the Narla seat in Kalahandi district.

Das’ son Sagar Charan has been fielded for the Bhawanipatna assembly segment and bureaucrat-turned-politician Bijay Patnaik from the Parlakehmundi seat in Gajapati district, according to the list.

Here is the list of 49 candidates announced by Congress for Assembly polls in Odisha:

Padampur – Tankadhar Sahu Bijepur – Kishor Dafadar Bargarh – Nipon Kumar Dash Bhatli – Brahma Mahakud Brajarajnagar – Kishore Chandra Patel Talsara (ST) – Prabodh Tirkey Sundargarh (ST) – Sudharani Raudia Biramitrapur – Left to JMM Raghunathpali (SC) – Gopal Das Rourkela – Birendra Nath Pattnaik Rajgangpur (ST) – CS Raazen Ekka Bonai (ST) – Left to CPI-M Loisingha (SC) – Om Prakash Kumbhar Nuapada – Sarat Pattanayak Umarkote (ST) – Sanraj Gond Jharigam (ST) – Harabati Gond Nabarangpur (ST) – Dilip Pradhan Patnagarh – Anil Meher Bolangir – Samarendra Mishra Kantabanji – Santosh Singh Saluja Dabugam (ST) –Lipika Majhi Lanjigarh (ST) – Balabhadra Majhi Junagarh – Tuleswar Naik Dharamgarh – Rasmirekha Rout Phulbani (ST) – Prativa Kanhar Kantamal – Manoj Kumar Acharya Boudh- Naba Kumar Mishra Sanakhemundi- Ramesh Chandra Jena Chikiti- Ravindra Nath Dyan Samantaray Mohana –Dasarathi Gomango Paralakhemundi- Bijay Patnaik Banjanagar- Prasanta Bisoyi Bhawanipatna (SC) – Sagar Charan Das Narla – Bhakta Charan Das Baliguda (ST) – Surada Pradhan Udayagiri (ST) – Prafulla Chandra Pradhan Polasara- Agasti Barada Kabisuryanagar- Chiranjeevi Bisoyi Surada- Harikrishna Rath 40 Gunupur- Satyajeet Samango Koraput- Krushna Chandra Kuldeep Pottangi- Ramchandra Kadam Malkangiri- Mala Madhi Chitrakonda- Mangu Khila Bissam Cuttack- Nilamadhab Hikaka Rayagada- Kadraka Allapaswamy Laxmipur- Pabitra Saunta Kotpad- Anama Dian Jeypore- Tara Prasad Bahinipati

PNN & Agencies