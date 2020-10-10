Bhubaneswar: A fraudster has duped an elderly doctor here of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of investing the amount in share market which would him yield high returns.

The victim, Birendra Kumar Das, 78, a native of Banki, has been staying at Damana under Chandrasekharpur police limits here. Das has lodged a complaint with the police in this regard October 7.

Das who owns a hospital at Niladri Vihar area alleged in his complaint that the accused, Prakash Kumar Mantri, of Banki met him at his office a few months ago. Mantri introduced himself as a share broker and requested Das to invest some amount in the share market promising high returns. He also assured Das and his wife that they would get 20 per cent interest on the amount invested in the share market.

Das refused to invest in the share market as he lacked adequate knowledge about investing in stock market. However, the accused persuaded Das and his wife to make them fall in the trap by making frequent visits to their office and residence.

Subsequently, Das reportedly gave Mantri Rs 40 lakh in 23 installments to invest in share market.

However, Mantri started avoiding the elderly couple after the receiving the money. Meanwhile, Das failed to trace the accused when he visited his residence in the city and at his village.