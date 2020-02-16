Bhubaneswar: The state agriculture minister Arun Sahoo, Sunday, took part in a bike rally to spread awareness about preventive measures needed to be taken to fight against the deadly disease of cancer. The minister was joined by other officials and members from the AMRI Hospital from the city.

Speaking at the occasion, the minister exhorted the people to be aware of the disease. He said, “With the advent of technology we can get to know about cancer in initial stages unlike older days. The worrisome fact about the disease is that if affects more people in the least developed parts of the world.”

He also added that only continuous consciousness and awareness among public is key in fighting cancer. He said, “Even if you live in a developed country, inequality still exists among communities. Through research and innovation, we have witnessed extraordinary breakthroughs in medicine, diagnostics and scientific knowledge.”

The minister was also joined by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Traffic, Sagarika Nath in spreading awareness about cancer. The event was a cancer awareness rally on bikes under the Bikethon programme.

Many professional super bikers, doctors and medical professionals participated in the Bikeathon. The bike rally, organised by AMRI Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, witnessed participation of over 150 motorcycle enthusiasts. The Bikeathon started from and finished off at AMRI Hospitals, Bhubaneswar.

Mahender Pala, Chief Marketing Officer, AMRI Hospitals, said, “It is important to have a multi-disciplinary approach towards cancer treatment. We are happy to add this facility to our arsenal against cancer on this Cancer Awareness Month.”