Bhubaneswar: A constable named Sri Suresh Chandra Das, attached to the Accounts Section of the Commisionerate Police, Bhubaneswar has been caught red handed Thursday by officers of the Vigilance Bhubaneswar Division while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.8000 from the complainant.

The complainant has been identified as Ratnakar Pedenti of village Emaliguda under Rayagada district. The bribe was accepted in lieu of processing the recovery of house rent without interest in favour of the complainant, Ratnakar Pedenti, the officials said.

In addition, the bribe amount of Rs.8000 has been recovered and seized by the vigilance division sleuths.

The Bhubaneswar Vigilance offcials have registered a case 18/2020 U/S 7 PC((Amendment Act), 2018. After the incident came to light, the constable was immediately placed under suspension, the Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi informed.

