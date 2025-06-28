Berhampur: A police constable has been suspended here following allegations that he sexually exploited a woman for several years under false pretences. The accused, identified as Manoranjan Sethi has been transferred to the reserve office pending further investigation. In her complaint, the survivor alleges that Sethi coerced her into a physical relationship while she and her family were staying at his residence.

The constable reportedly used his position and authority to intimidate her and made repeated false promises, allegedly maintaining the relationship over an extended period. Approximately seven to eight months ago, Sethi was transferred to Digapahandi, after which he allegedly began avoiding the woman and severed all contact with her. The woman subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the Berhampur Town police station, accusing Sethi of deception and exploitation. While police registered a case based on her complaint, no immediate action was taken at the time.

Eventually, the woman approached Berhampur SP Dr Saravana Vivek M, seeking justice. Following her appeal, the SP ordered the constable’s suspension. Police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and that further legal action, including arrest, will be taken if sufficient evidence is found to support the allegations. Meanwhile, the suspended constable has denied the charges, calling those entirely false.

Also Read: Six suspended Congress MLAs denied entry into Rajasthan Assembly as standoff persists