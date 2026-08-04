Bhubaneswar: Orissa High Court has directed maintenance of status quo on government construction activities within the protected zone of the Grameswar Temple in Puri, while seeking compliance reports from the state government and ASI on alleged violations of the Odisha Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, 1956. Justice BP Routray passed the interim order while hearing a petition filed by Sagar Ranjan Biswal, who contended that the temple, located under Kakatpur block, is a protected monument under the Act.

Biswal pointed out that government agencies had commenced construction of the two facilities within a 100-metre radius of the temple despite a prohibitory order by the Additional Executive Officer of the Puri ZP. Issuing notices to the state government and other authorities, the HC sought compliance reports on the alleged violation of the Act from the secretaries of the PR and DW department and the W&CD department, the Superintendent of the ASI (Puri Circle), and the Superintendent of the OLL&C department.

It directed the authorities to maintain status quo with respect to the construction of the Anganwadi Centre and community kitchen on land falling within the protected archaeological boundary of the temple until September 23, 2026.