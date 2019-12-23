New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report from District Magistrate of Bhadrak and the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) with reference to the allegation of illegal construction on the floodplains of rivulet Kapali and Nalanga village in Bhadrak district.

A three-judge bench of the tribunal comprising its Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, Judicial Member SP Wangadi and Expert Member Dr Nagin Nanda observed that the floodplain zones need to be identified and it needs to be ensured that no construction is made thereon. The bench appointed Water Resources secretary of Odisha as nodal agency for compliance.

“The Water Resources secretary of Odisha, District Magistrate of Bhadrak and SPCB may take appropriate measures within one month in respect of the construction already made. Abatement measures may be taken to prevent the adverse consequences on the floodplains by preparing an action plan,” the bench said.

The green body also observed that a report filed by the state PCB said that the building is not in the notified buffer or green zone and the building will not cause any disturbance to the water body or the riverbed.

Citing the SPCB report, which states that occasional floodplain area on the bank of Kapali rivulet is not a notified buffer or green zone where the Bhadrak District Court Building is being constructed, the tribunal observed that though floodplain area has not been notified, the building in such an area cannot be ruled out.