Puri: A contractor sustained bullet injuries on his leg after he was shot by two miscreants in front of his house at Subarnapur under Gop police limits in Puri district Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Uma Sahoo.

According to police officials, two miscreants had reached Uma’s house this Wednesday morning and called him out. When Uma came outside the house, they opened fire on him. The accused persons were trying to flee the scene when the villagers present at the spot caught them.

They thrashed them mercilessly and informed the police.

On being informed, the police officials did not reach the spot on time, which spread outrage among the villagers.

However, a case has been registered and the accused were arrested under relevant sections of IPC. On the other hand, Uma was rushed to a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

