Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has staged a flash protest in Belagavi and lodged a complaint against Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa in Bengaluru Tuesday following the suicide of a contractor and BJP leader Santhosh K Patil.

Santhosh K. Patil, a contractor and BJP leader from Belagavi district of Karnataka alleged that Minister Eshwarappa had demanded 40 per cent commission for his work through his aide. Patil ended his life after consuming poison at a lodge in Udupi.

Patil had reportedly written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent cut from him.

AAP workers led by Raju Topannanavar flashed a protest and tried to lay siege to the hotel in Belagavi, where the core committee meeting was taking place.

The AAP workers raised slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The core committee meeting was attended by the state BJP in-charge Arun Singh, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and others. The police took the protestors into custody to control the situation.

Meanwhile, Mohan Dasari, the Bengaluru City President of AAP lodged a complaint against Eshwarappa at High Grounds police station demanding his arrest.

“Deceased Patil in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier had stated that he is being harassed by Eshwarappa by withholding his contract amount. He had also stated that Eshwarappa should be held responsible if anything happens to him,” Dasari elaborated.

“The tragedies like suicide of contractor are happening because of the ruling government indulging in taking 40 per cent commission from contractors. Hence, we urge lodging of a case against Eshwarappa and arrest him immediately,” he said.