Bhubaneswar: The stir against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) reached Odisha Tuesday, with agitators staging a peaceful protest here and urging Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to clear the BJD government’s stance on the issue.

Protesters of different faiths held placards against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) but did not raise slogans during a rally that started at Satyanagar Masjid here and was slated to end near Naveen Niwas, the Chief Minister’s residence.

They held placards describing CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) as ‘Conspiracy Against Bharat’.

Policemen, however, stopped the protesters mid-way and urged them not to proceed further, following which a delegation of the Muslim Welfare Society submitted a memorandum to Naveen Patnaik through the Home secretary.

“We are happy to know from media reports that you have assured not to support and implement NRC in Odisha. We are hopeful that you will stand by your decision in future,” the memorandum said.

A delegation of Bhadrak-based ‘Chouda Mahala Muslim Jamat’, an apex body of Muslims of the coastal region, had met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik December 13 and claimed he had assured them that there was no need to panic over the amended Citizenship Act or the NRC.

However, the Chief Minister’s Office remained silent over the claims made by the Muslim leaders.

“We appeal to Naveen Patnaik to at least hold a press conference and assure the people of Odisha that the state government will oppose NRC and will not implement amended Citizenship Act in the state,” said Mufti Mohammad Jamal Qasmi, the Imam of Mancheswar Masjid in the City.

The general secretary of Jamiat-Ulama-i-Odisha, Sayad Naquibul Amin Barki, said, “We condemn the CAA and demand the scrapping of the same. The Act will destroy the spirit of the Constitution. We also need assurance from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that the Act is not implemented in the state.”

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had supported Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both Houses of the Parliament.

“…we want to convey with a heavy heart that, being a secular party your support to the CAB had broken the hearts of millions of people in Odisha including people of India.

“Muslims have been supporting you (Patnaik) wholeheartedly in all aspects since your political journey as your party is secular,” the memorandum said.

Reminding Patnaik about his landmark statement “every bone of mine is secular” after the 2009 communal violence in Kandhamal district that claimed the lives of 40 people, the protesters urged the Chief Minister to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the Act.

“Muslims of Odisha fully support Patnaik and his party, but BJD’s support to CAB has generated fear among the community,” a protester said. As per the 2011 census, there are around 9.1 lakh Muslims in Odisha.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Assam Society also opposed the CAA and protested at Lower PMG here.

Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja said every citizen should protest against the CAA because as per Article 14 whosoever resides in the country for more than 11 years must be given citizenship. The government must understand that if they will not act strongly the protest across the country will continue.