Nagpur/Mumbai: A constable was killed and his colleague injured in a Naxal attack Friday morning in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said. He informed that as per preliminary information, the Naxal attack on police took place in Koti village under Bhamaragadh taluka of Gadchiroli district, around 170km from Nagpur.

The two constables had gone to a shop, where they were fired upon by an ‘action team’ of Naxals, the police official said. “One of the constables was martyred, while the other got injured in the incident,” he informed.

Gadchiroli SP Shailesh Balkawde said that there was an attack on two policemen by Naxals at Bhamaragadh in which one constable was killed and another injured.

The slain constable was identified as Dushyant Nandeshwar and his injured colleague as Dinesh Bhosale.

In Mumbai, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh paid tributes to the police constable killed in the Naxal attack. He wished speedy recovery to the injured jawan.

“Jawan Dushyant Nandeshwar was martyred in bullets firing by Naxals in Gadchiroli districts Koti. Tributes to him, we are part of his family’s grief. Also praying for the speedy recovery of injured jawan Dinesh Bhosale,” Deshmukh tweeted.