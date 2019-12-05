Balasore: An assistant sub-inspector of police of Soro police station in this district was suspended Thursday on the charge of implicating a man in a false case when the latter was lodged in Soro sub-jail.

Acting on the direction of IG Diptesh Patnaik, SP B Jugal Kishore suspended ASI Minaketan Singh of Soro police station from his post. An additional superintendent of police has been directed to conduct a probe into the matter and submit a report. Stringent action will be taken if other police officials in the police station were found involved in the case. The ASI Singh reportedly lodged a false case on charge of loot at gunpoint and arrested Ranjit Nayak to close down the file.

Sources said some miscreants had snatched a bag containing cash from a finance company employee on the national highway under Soro police limits May 23, 2019.

Based on the complaint of the victim, Soro Police registered a case and arrested Ranjit Nayak (20) in this connection 10 days back.

However, family members have questioned the move of police as Ranjit was undergoing jail term in another case on the date of the loot.

Family members alleged that Ranjit was arrested in a case which occurred at Uttareshwar Square under Soro police limits by Khaira police January 19. Khaira police produced him in court which rejected his bail plea and remanded him to judicial custody of Soro sub-jail. He stayed in the jail for six months and 14 days and was released August 2 after the Orissa High Court granted him bail July 30.

However, Soro police arrested him again 10 days back in a case of loot from a finance company employee which occurred May 23 when he was lodged in the jail. Police after arresting him produced him in court and again remanded him to judicial custody of Soro sub-jail. A senior police official conducted a probe after the wrongdoing of the ASI came to the fore.

When contacted, the IG said Singh has been suspended for his wrongdoing.