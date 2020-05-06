New Delhi: With 2,958 new cases and 126 new fatalities, India’s coronavirus count Wednesday climbed to 49,391, said the Health Ministry. In a morning update, the Health Ministry said that of the total number 33,514 are active cases, and 1,694 fatalities have been reported so far.

At least 14,182 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital while one person has migrated to another country.

Maharashtra reported most number of cases 15,525 and 617 fatalities followed by Gujarat with total 6,245 cases and 368 deaths. The national capital reported 5,104 cases and 64 deaths so far. States which saw a sharp rise in the COVID cases are Tamil Nadu (4,058), Rajasthan (3,158) and Madhya Pradesh (3,049).

The Union Territory Dadar Nagar Haveli entered the list with its first case. No cases had ever been reported from here so far. The Northeastern state Tripura reported a sudden spike in the cases and has 43 cases now and has equal number of cases as another Northeast state Assam.

Other states which reported a significant number of cases are Uttar Pradesh (2,880), Andhra Pradesh (1,717), West Bengal (1,344) and Telangana (1,096).

States that reported more than 500 cases are Bihar (536), Haryana (548), Jammu and Kashmir (741), Karnataka (671) and Kerala (502).