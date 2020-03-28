Dhama: The 21-day lockdown imposed to restrict coronavirus spread has turned bane for stray animals that are fighting starvation and taking to unusual dietary habits.

In a recent incident reported from Dhama area in Sambalpur district, a pack of stray dogs hunted a goat and consumed it. Locals suggested that this behaviour is extremely uncommon in the area and that the dogs could have done so out of hunger.

Nature lovers are of the opinion that food scarcity is getting severe amid the lockdown and local administrations must step up efforts to maintain the ecological balance.

“As things stand, the lockdown owing to coronavirus has snapped their usual habit of getting food from dustbins and other leftover food lying around. However, with shops, eateries closed and social functions getting cancelled, it is getting tough for dogs and cows to find food,” said Ramesh Meher, a local.

Many in this area echoed Ramesh’s sentiments and urged the administration to take steps in this regard.

PNN