Jeypore: The fear of coronavirus transmission has affected almost all sectors in the state.

The fear is so much that milk farmers in undivided Koraput are forced to go for distress sale of milk to traders in Chhattisgarh as Omfed has stopped purchasing milk from them in response to drop in milk sale due to lockdown enforced in the state, a report said.

As a result, the livelihood of over 8,340 farmers in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada has been seriously affected.

There is a sharp fall in milk sale following the lockdown. This has happened as people fear that coronavirus might get transmitted to them if they purchase milk sealed in packets.

The milk cooperative societies in these districts purchase milk from farmers and later sell it to Omfed. The cooperative societies currently purchase only 20,000 litre of milk from the farmers due to the fall in milk sale.

This has dealt a heavy blow to farmers who earn their living by rearing livestock and selling milk.

In this situation, the farmers are forced to go for distress sale. They sell milk to the traders of Chhattisgarh at throwaway prices. Milk being a perishable commodity makes it all the more difficult for the farmers. The farmers are worried as many of them had borrowed from banks to purchase livestock and cattle feed.

It is apprehended that the milk industry in undivided Koraput will crumble if the situation persists for some more days.

PNN