Bhograi: The state government Monday evening shut down Odisha-West Bengal border crossings at Bhograi and Jaleswar in Balasore district to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

No passenger vehicle from West Bengal is allowed to enter Odisha. Only goods carriers are allowed to travel, a source in the district administration said.

Monday, the roads at Sahabajipur border on the Chandaneshwar-Digha road were sealed off and the passengers were made to undergo health check-up.

Udaipur marine police teams were seen patrolling NH-60 of Laxmannath locality in Jaleswar block, Agarwal Square and Ambali Atha road that connects to West Bengal. Police in Bhograi and Jaleswar locality also used loudspeakers to announce the shutdown to local populace.

Several devotees and tourists coming to Lord Chandaneshwar temple, Udaipur and Talasari were made to return amid travel restrictions.

PNN