New Delhi: At least 218 Indians including 211 students from Milan landed in Delhi Sunday, the Minister of State for foreign affairs V. Muraleedharan said.

He tweeted: “218 Indians including 211 students from Milan landed in Delhi. All will be quarantined for 14 days. GoI is committed to reach out to Indians in distress, wherever they are! Appreciate Govt. of Italy for their support and team @IndiainItaly @cgmilan1 @airindiain.”

The persons, stranded in Milan, boarded special aircraft of national carrier Air India, operated on a Boeing 787, sent by the government to evacuate stranded Indians due to coronavirus outbreak.

Of the 218, seven are other nationals.

The India embassy in Italy said on twitter Sunday: “211 students & 7 compassionate cases departed by AI flight from Milan. Thanks to those who helped us through this difficult situation. Special thanks to Air Indian team and Italian authorities. Consulate will continue to ensure welfare of all Indians in northern Italy.”

Responding to which the External Affairs Minister thanked Binoy George, the Consul General of India in Milan. “Thank you CG @georgebinoy Keep up the good work.” tweeted the minister.

The national carrier’s special ferry flight took-off from New Delhi Saturday afternoon.

IANS